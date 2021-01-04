Stay vigilant as vaccines roll out

We are running out of hospital beds all over California. There are almost no ICU beds over most of the state. Napa’s COVID case numbers double each month. How did this happen? What’s going on?

This is not a normal virus. The major problem is that most people who have COVID don’t know they have it. Many studies have shown over half (56%) of people who are infected with this virus have no symptoms at all and think they are well. You can be spreading this virus to your friends and family and not know it.

You just can’t trust how you feel. To be honest, you cannot trust your best friend, your family or yourself. Anyone could be infected and not know it. That’s why I wear a mask — to protect you from me. And I wear a mask to protect me from you. Masks aren’t perfect, but if we both wear one and keep our distance, we will be OK.

We all want to get back to our normal life. We are very close to getting there. We have vaccine shipments coming in each week. There is not enough to go around yet, but with each week we can get more people immunized. We are starting with people with the highest risk of catching COVID and those with the most risk of dying from it. We will move on from there. We should have enough vaccine to get us all immunized by late spring.