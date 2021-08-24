Staying ahead of the curve

I recently attended an outdoor event in the Mt. Veeder area of Napa County on fire prevention and preparation. The event was organized by the Napa County Board of Supervisors under the direction of supervisor Ryan Gregory.

The event included guest speakers from the Napa County Fire Department, Napa County Office of Emergency Services, Napa County Sheriff's Office, Napa County Planning, Building and Environmental Services along with visual displays from various county voluntary organizations.

As a resident of Napa County, I am pleased to know that Napa County is taking so many proactive steps to mitigate the inevitable threat of the next wildfire to hit Napa County. The information shared by the guest speakers was both informative and practical for all homeowners, especially for those folks who live in remote areas of Napa County.

The presentation from the Office of Emergency Services was particularly informative as we were updated on the Nixle Alert system and a more recent alert program called, "Zonehaven," which Napa County and its municipalities has established to notify residents about which areas in the county are under evacuation warning or order during emergencies.