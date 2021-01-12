I'm still angry as hell to have experienced what happened on Wednesday. As the older brother of two siblings, we all decided to serve our country (Air Force, Marines, Navy) and pledged to protect the Constitution. We believed it was the responsibility of each American to serve our country. That same commitment was made by a host of my family members that goes back to the Civil War.

Watching the infidels attacking our Capitol without regard to the safety of others, and to try and overturn the Constitution we pledged to protect, filled me with fury and disgust. The stench of this insurrection will linger a long time.

I watched with pride as Andy Kim, a Democratic representative from New Jersey, on his knees, cleaned the offal from inside the capitol building. As we heard, human feces were spread around as well. Sickening. Kim is a wonderful example of how we should all fight back to clean up our political institutions.

Also sickening is the unforgivable stench this president has left on our country. It will take years to remove this from our democracy. His personal history, and that of his supporters, will forever carry this stain upon our nation. Let's hope a new, clear-headed administration, will help us breathe easier in the days ahead.

Larry Fiori

Napa