Step up with us

May is Older Americans Month. Over the years, this month has offered our community senior fairs, workshops and other events, all targeted to the reality of growing old in time's passage.
This year, it's noticeably different. While we are all sheltered in place, some of us are doing it on our own. What many of us are facing is that one person, alone all day is, well, lonely.
The internet and media are filled with stories of isolation, depression and how to keep yourself mentally healthy during this difficult time. But, the truth is, for our elderly community, not a lot has changed from every other day. Being alone all the time, as one 78-year-old man told me, "is just something I'm used to."
Imagine, what is "news" during this COVID-19-induced time, is an ever-present reality for the elderly during all the time in-between.
Another ever-present reality is death. Older people experience friends and family members dying at a greater rate. The loss of lifelong friends, close family and spouses is heart-wrenchingly real, and yet not considered the societal tragedy as the loss of youth.
People who make it to their 90s often tell me that getting older than anyone else isn't always such a great thing. One woman outlived her children, her spouse and most of her friends. She cannot drive, leave the house without assistance and is in constant arthritic pain. She is also excruciating lonely, and wonders when her suffering when end. Her courage is in the hope that the next day will prove different than the one before.
And, finally, COVID-19 has brought in news reports and comments on the ageist bias of our culture, the inequities of health care and the reality of our nursing homes.
What is suddenly COVID-19-induced "news" is the reason behind the founding of Share the Care Napa Valley six years ago. Loneliness, social isolation, chronic pain/disability, loss, grief and a limited ability to function as one did as younger, is a stark reality of aging in the 80s and 90s that many of us would prefer to ignore.
Life is not just for the young, it is for everyone. But, the old tend to be forgotten, shut out and set aside. We know. At Share the Care we talk to people who have suffered silence for days on end. We try to make it different.
Now we, and you, are sheltering at home. But, when this ends, I would like each of you to consider how it felt to be alone all day, and how to make it different the next time around.
Share the Care needs Friendly Visiting volunteers. Not during just a crisis but, all the time. A few weeks before COVID-19, we discontinued our visiting program; we had dwindled to two volunteers, and our requests for assistance fell on a community with other things to do. Our funding, too, has been dramatically cut in this COVID-19 crisis.
As the name implies, Share the Care is for the involvement of all of us, in all our ways, being of service to each other. Please check out our website at napavalleysharethecare.com, or call me at 492-3198.
This time, instead of balloons, fairs and parties, let's celebrate May's Older American's focus in a new way -- with the meaning of relationship and connection to each other.
Now, in celebration of Older Americans Month, I would like our community to examine the way we care for our aging population, and consider making it better. Volunteer, donate, visit and build relationships. That's just four quick ways. There are countless others. Share the Care is one organization looking for new ways to make Napa County a great place to grow old. Step up with us.
Yvonne Baginski
Napa
