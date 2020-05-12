Step up with us

And, finally, COVID-19 has brought in news reports and comments on the ageist bias of our culture, the inequities of health care and the reality of our nursing homes.

What is suddenly COVID-19-induced "news" is the reason behind the founding of Share the Care Napa Valley six years ago. Loneliness, social isolation, chronic pain/disability, loss, grief and a limited ability to function as one did as younger, is a stark reality of aging in the 80s and 90s that many of us would prefer to ignore.

Life is not just for the young, it is for everyone. But, the old tend to be forgotten, shut out and set aside. We know. At Share the Care we talk to people who have suffered silence for days on end. We try to make it different.

Now we, and you, are sheltering at home. But, when this ends, I would like each of you to consider how it felt to be alone all day, and how to make it different the next time around.

Share the Care needs Friendly Visiting volunteers. Not during just a crisis but, all the time. A few weeks before COVID-19, we discontinued our visiting program; we had dwindled to two volunteers, and our requests for assistance fell on a community with other things to do. Our funding, too, has been dramatically cut in this COVID-19 crisis.