Steps to improve Public Safety Power Shutoffs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At PG&E, we know how disruptive shutoff events are to our customers. This year, we are improving Public Safety Power Shutoffs by making events smaller in size, shorter in length and smarter for our customers.

Our goal is to reduce the number of customers affected by one-third compared to similar weather events in 2019; return power within 12 daylight hours after severe weather has passed and provide better information to customers, with a new PSPS event website and improved customer notifications.

To achieve these goals in Napa County, we have installed:

- 34 sectionalizing devices to limit the size of shutoffs;

- Two microgrids to keep the electricity on;

- Two weather stations to forecast conditions;

- One camera to monitor potential wildfire threats;

- Hardened five miles of power lines to strengthen the electric system.

We know that we need to improve this year and appreciate the community’s partnership as we all work to prevent wildfires.

Joe Horak, Senior Manager

PG&E’s North Bay Division