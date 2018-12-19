I am writing because our precious wooded areas in the north are in danger.
Because of last year's wildfires (and this year's in Butte County) PG&E is being blamed for a lot of money in damages. As a result of that blame, PG&E has been deforesting swaths of California, including Angwin and the surrounding area.
The reality is that the electrical grid is long overdue to be replaced in a lot of areas, but that will cost even more money (beside damages from the fires).
Between the 2017 wildfires, PG&E and clear-cutting for more and more vineyards, we are losing too many trees too fast.
In Santa Cruz, the city council stood up to them and stopped them. We can stop them, too. I'm hoping that readers will write letters or call 1) the Napa County Board of Supervisors 2) State Senator Bill Dodd and 3) PG&E and tell them to stop allowing deforestation- not just here, but elsewhere in California too.
Jason Kishineff
American Canyon