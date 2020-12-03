I would like to make people aware of a situation that happened to me because I am old. I’m 97, a homeowner, I manage my own affairs, and I drove up until March of 2020, when I decided to stop driving even though my driver’s license is good until I’m 101.

In 2019, my homeowner’s insurance premium was $971 for the year. This year, due to the fact that I no longer own a car and have no auto insurance, my annual homeowner premium is $1,390, an increase of $419.

I feel punished and discriminated against, all because I am 97 years old and made the responsible decision to stop driving.

When I contacted my insurance agent, I learned that the Insurance Commission makes this type of decision. I suggest the Insurance Commission stop discriminating against elderly homeowners who give up their cars.

Dorothy Hoffman

Napa