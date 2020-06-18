Stop teaching and practicing that skin color “Race”

All this time, there was never a mention of her “skin color” or ours, we never heard it said or inferred to. This went on every year of our elementary school days up until we were going into junior high school.

One summer as we approached the 7th grade, we saw Ilene in her front yard dressed in a pretty white dress, with some other people we had never seen before. I remember there was at least two other little girls she was talking with. We had never seen Ilene in a dress before, and as we were in our front yard observing them, Ilene suddenly ran over to our front yard and said “I can’t play with y’all no more” and my cousin said “Why?” And she said “Because y’all are Niggers” then she ran back to her yard and that was the last time we saw Ilene. Shortly after that, her family moved.

I came to understand later on in life that our best friend Ilene had been taught. Instructed that she was “different, better, superior," to us, we were “Niggers” and she was not and she could no longer associate, like or love “Niggers.”

Who taught her that? Who changed her concept of equality, acceptance of others without criteria? Who made Ilene stop loving us? I’m 75 years old and I still think about Ilene. I still miss my friend Ilene.