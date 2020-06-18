During the George Floyd murder circumstances, there is an interesting commentary that attempts to points out the problem and suggest laying blame for certain attitudes, causes and effects of “The Racial Divide” yet, we have not set out a specific plan to “install” a solution. For me it is simple, stop teaching and practicing that skin color “Race” as it is known is superior to another’s.
We live in and have created a culture that recognizes difference as better and worst, good or bad. One that, as we say in the negro America, nappy hair is “Bad Hair” and one that has straight hair is “Good Hair,” or one that is “High-yellow” or “White” skin color is better than one who has “dark brown” skin.
You see, this is taught in our society -- and why? Because of a need or want of being superior over someone else and promote self. It’s almost an inferiority complex that seeks to be overcome by putting someone down in order to be superior or better.
Every year, I would visit my cousins in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and they had a neighbor playmate who it turned as “White” and her name was Ilene. Ilene’s family lived next door to my uncle and she was at my uncle's house more than she was at her own. She was our best friend, we loved Ilene and she loved us, we ate at our table, she, my two cousins and I took naps together in the same bed, we bathed in the same bath water together in the same bath tub, played together every single day from sun up to sun down.
All this time, there was never a mention of her “skin color” or ours, we never heard it said or inferred to. This went on every year of our elementary school days up until we were going into junior high school.
One summer as we approached the 7th grade, we saw Ilene in her front yard dressed in a pretty white dress, with some other people we had never seen before. I remember there was at least two other little girls she was talking with. We had never seen Ilene in a dress before, and as we were in our front yard observing them, Ilene suddenly ran over to our front yard and said “I can’t play with y’all no more” and my cousin said “Why?” And she said “Because y’all are Niggers” then she ran back to her yard and that was the last time we saw Ilene. Shortly after that, her family moved.
I came to understand later on in life that our best friend Ilene had been taught. Instructed that she was “different, better, superior," to us, we were “Niggers” and she was not and she could no longer associate, like or love “Niggers.”
Who taught her that? Who changed her concept of equality, acceptance of others without criteria? Who made Ilene stop loving us? I’m 75 years old and I still think about Ilene. I still miss my friend Ilene.
When it comes to today’s challenges of dealing with what could cause a person to place a knee on the neck of another person for 8 minutes until that person could not breathe anymore, one has to think or surmise that superiority over another person had to be considered.
Our solution then is that we start to practice and consider others as more important than ourselves. We stop teaching the kind of superiority that is based on skin color, financial status or intellect, and we help build a level playing field for all. Maybe then George Floyd and all of us can Rest In Peace.
Pastor Morris A. Curry, Jr.
Vacaville
