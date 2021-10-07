Have you heard all the news around TikTok? Have you heard about the trends and challenges?
Well, one of the challenges on TikTok is just called the “Devious Lick.” This is where kids steal stuff from school, throw soap dispensers across the bathroom, and vandalize the school. Here is some more information about this TikTok trend and what it’s doing to schools.
The trend “Devious Lick” on TikTok has caused schools to close down the bathrooms. In my school, Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School, (for the boys) you have to go to the main office and sign in and out to use the bathroom.
St. Helena educators are hoping an uptick in vandalism doesn’t escalate into something more serious as a viral craze challenges kids to cause mayhem at school.
The reason for this is that someone sprayed the walls with sticky candy stuff in one incident and at another time someone took a soap dispenser and threw it onto the floor.
This trend isn't the only stuff that’s going to happen this year. There is a whole list of pranks that kids are going to do at school. This could cause many schools to go into virtual school again because of how bad it’s getting. And this only just started. There is a whole list until July 2022.
The list of pranks is very inappropriate. The challenges include slapping teachers, touching students, messing up school signs, ditching school, and spraying a neighbor’s fence. This is very bad for our schools and our community. The vandalism has gotten worse and it’s going to keep getting worse every month if we don’t do something to stop it.
In conclusion, this TikTok trend is getting out of hand and there may be schools closing down because of these challenges. Something needs to be done to stop these pranks.
Joselyn Servin
6th Grade Journalism Class
RLS Middle School
St. Helena