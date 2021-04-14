Regarding the proposal from the school district, to quote the change.org petition signed by thousands already, “it again calls for the CLOSURE of Harvest, leaving southwest Napa (the neighborhood with the highest Latinx population in the city) without a middle school, and takes away the dual immersion program from a neighborhood that DIRECTLY benefits from it, to move it clear across town to the city's outskirts."

In addition to the ample literature about the benefits of small schools for adolescents and of neighborhood schools for families, there is the climate crisis factor: this plan calls for literally thousands more cars trying to cross Napa’s choked highways, with all the carbon emissions involved, for staff and parents who live in south and west Napa.

I urge parents and staff to sign the petition at change.org, I urge citizens of Napa to stop this theft of a neighborhood campus, I urge the school board to rethink placing two middle schools in North Napa, and creating major traffic and climate-related problems.