Stop using the SAT and ACT for college admissions

Every high school graduate remembers the stress that comes with studying and taking the SAT or ACT. The results from these tests can be a huge indicator in one’s college acceptance; however, the use of the SAT and ACT is ineffective and no longer should be used. They are not effective in showing results they claim to display, and disproportionately affect student populations in largely negative ways.

The SAT and ACT were created because of the eugenics movement to prove white superiority; to explain this briefly, eugenics is the belief of one group’s superiority, hoping to only breed this type of people while discouraging the birth of those deemed undesirable or lesser. These tests were originally made to prove this superiority, as it was said to be an IQ test. However, the test’s content was simply educational questions. POC and Black people at this time did not have mass access to education, and would fail the exams at higher rates. Thus, they were deemed inferior. Obviously, this is not supported at large anymore, but this still affects today regarding its discriminatory end results for the exams.