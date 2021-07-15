 Skip to main content
Stop wasting water

Every day I watch the water truck fill up from the fire hydrant on Carriage Place to spray on the dust for construction going on over on Central Avenue. This goes on all day long. Can you imagine the amount of water?

Why aren't they made to use reclaimed water? It would mean they would incur higher cost of more trucks because our plant is at the other end of town, but hey in a water shortage, I say Do It.

They and many others are wasting water for dust control. Napa council, please take action.

Linda L. Larue

Napa

