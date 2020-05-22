Story of a Napa valley hummingbird nest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Amid all the gloom surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Gene and I have been fortunate to experience the joys of an Anna’s hummingbird building her nest, sitting on her eggs and raising her offspring. It was definitely a stress reliever to be able to peek at the nest throughout the day.

Our story started around Feb. 19 when Gene noticed a hummer sitting on the gnarled branch that had supported a ceramic wind chime about six inches from a back window. She came and went, constructing her nest of bits of bark, leaves, feathers, plant down, and spider webs, attaching it to the branch with cobwebs and camouflaging it with lichens.

Hummingbird eggs are about half the size of a jelly bean, the smallest eggs of all birds. We could not see into the nest, but because she sat on the nest most of the time, we figured there were eggs, which need about three weeks of incubation. While males go into torpor at night to conserve energy, incubating females generally do not. Day four after the hatching, we could clearly see two tiny beaks open up when Mom returned to the nest. Two is the typical number for hummingbird offspring. Occasionally we could see a fuzzy rounded shape pop up and a tiny poop shoot over the side of the nest. We will definitely need to clean our windows.