Story was to celebrate the Indians on-the-field success

I am writing in response to a Jan. 14 letter that Connie Campbell wrote regarding a story penned by yours truly that chronicled the on-the-field success of Napa High football from 1979-2016 ("Article swept awful events under the rug"). For openers, my last name is spelled “D’Adamo” and not “D’Amato” as she wrote multiple times. I offer that as a public service announcement (Editor's note: Our fault. We should have noticed that. Sorry, Vince).
Campbell stated that yours truly swept the negative events of the alleged hazing scandal under the rug, which played a role in the resignation of head coach Troy Mott and the entire staff in 2016. To refresh your memory, I made a one paragraph mention of such within the story. I also stated very clearly that the purpose of the story was to celebrate the team’s success on the field. While that is her First Amendment right to say so, I believe there are some misconceptions that need to be addressed.
The purpose of the “Teams Remembered” series is to celebrate past on-the-field success of various teams throughout the Napa Valley, keyword being “on the field.” In addition, COVID-19 has led to no local sports in the state of California among loss of lives, people being unemployed or underemployed, etc. Between the pandemic and various other forms of societal unrest, negative news can be found very easily. The “Teams Remembered” feature is a perfect way to divert attention from these troubling times we face as a country. As a freelance sports reporter, I get paid to write about sports on the field even though from time-to-time there are off the field events that are tied to sports teams.
So, you might be asking why did I only make a brief one paragraph mention of the aforementioned negative events in the story? Or why do I even mention it at all? Rightly or wrongly, those events are part of the story because it speaks to where the program was versus where it presently sits, five head coaches in as many seasons since 2016 and just one winning season. However, I felt no need to go into more detail because such news was reported quite extensively at the time, by this news organization and a few others, and doing it again would have served no purpose.
If some people take the way the story was reported as sweeping the negative events under the rug, I apologize, but I don’t apologize that the purpose of the story was to celebrate the Indians on-the-field success and what made it unique in that time frame -- not to rehash the negative.
Vincent D’Adamo
Napa