Story was to celebrate the Indians on-the-field success

I am writing in response to a Jan. 14 letter that Connie Campbell wrote regarding a story penned by yours truly that chronicled the on-the-field success of Napa High football from 1979-2016 ("Article swept awful events under the rug"). For openers, my last name is spelled “D’Adamo” and not “D’Amato” as she wrote multiple times. I offer that as a public service announcement (Editor's note: Our fault. We should have noticed that. Sorry, Vince).

Campbell stated that yours truly swept the negative events of the alleged hazing scandal under the rug, which played a role in the resignation of head coach Troy Mott and the entire staff in 2016. To refresh your memory, I made a one paragraph mention of such within the story. I also stated very clearly that the purpose of the story was to celebrate the team’s success on the field. While that is her First Amendment right to say so, I believe there are some misconceptions that need to be addressed.