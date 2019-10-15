I found the Register's choice for front-page articles ("Outages Boost Business," Oct. 11) tone-deaf and in poor taste. To suggest that this has been a boon to local business (which the headline most certainly does) is misleading and disingenuous.
What about the businesses, small business owners, and employees who dealt with real hardships during these outages? Or the people who rely on electricity to power life-sustaining medical devices?
We deserve better, not a fluff piece that reads like it was sent from the PG&E PR Dept. I admire your willingness to see the silver lining, but this lacks even a suggestion of empathy.
Will the next wildfire be followed with a heartwarming story about folks who gathered together, toasted marshmallows, found their common values, and sung campfire songs while their homes burned to the ground around them?
Aaron Dougal
Napa