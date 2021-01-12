Strip Trump of his citizenship

Amidst this upsurgence of calls to remove the president forthwith, it occurred to me that a seldom used, or even unheard of, mechanism to be is the ultimate punishment for Trump's ostensible treason is to strip him of his very citizenship.

I have already suggested this to Congressman Mike Thompson and am doing so again by this published letter. The citations below state the criteria:

8 U.S. Code § 1481 - Loss of nationality by native-born or naturalized citizen; voluntary action; burden of proof; presumptions

(7)committing any act of treason against, or attempting by force to overthrow, or bearing arms against, the United States, violating or conspiring to violate any of the provisions of section 2383 of title 18, or willfully performing any act in violation of section 2385 of title 18, or violating section 2384 of title 18 by engaging in a conspiracy to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, if and when he is convicted thereof by a court martial or by a court of competent jurisdiction.