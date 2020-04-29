Stronger action needed on masks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Napa County Public Health Officer needs to mandate, not strongly recommend, wearing masks in public.

It is very disappointing to be grocery shopping while wearing my mask and notice that half the people in the store are not wearing masks. I then begin to wonder if there is someone among the non-mask-wearers that could be asymptomatic and a silent spreader of the virus.

What indicators led to this reckless and dangerous decision to allow wearing masks in Napa County to be optional? Was it the six new cases that were confirmed in Napa County, the most in one day (Napa Register April 22), or was it that 115 people died in the state of California in the last 24 hours, the most ever (Gov. Gavin Newsom April 22)?

Not mandating wearing masks in Napa County shows an appalling lack of commitment to join our neighboring counties in doing our best to keep our communities safe.

Additionally, lifting shelter-in-place restrictions too soon will likely cause a surge in new cases which will only prolong the use of the restrictions and shut downs that we are currently experiencing. Why not follow the protocols put in place by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and the team of experts working at the state level to control the virus and keep people safe and healthy?