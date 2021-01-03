Such a year for growth in the area of equity
This has been such a year for growth in the area of equity and the fact that NVUSD now allows teachers to fly the rainbow flag is huge.
After George Floyd’s death, I thought what can I do to help make this world more equitable and what came to mind was being able to fly the rainbow flag to promote LGBTQ+ rights. When I asked my principal last spring if this was a possibility, she said that at the elementary level, the district didn’t have a clear yes on this issue.
I spoke with other teachers at NVLA and they too had been asking to fly the rainbow flag with no luck. One teacher even said, “Maybe I had better quit and find a place where the LGBTQ+ community is respected and honored.”
This was a big wake up call for me. This teacher was an excellent teacher and thinking about leaving and it made my heart sad. If he/she/they were feeling so disenfranchised, what were other students and staff feeling? And what could I do?
I started the NVLA Equity and Inclusivity Council. While I was doing this, the NVUSD school board, in June, was putting into place a new diversity, equity and inclusivity document. There have been many positive changes and the work is still ongoing.
The NVLA Equity and Inclusivity Council group’s purpose is to: Collaborate with the NVUSD to create school communities that are safe for, and inclusive of, all students and families.
We are collaborating with NVUSD and the district is:
1. Forming a Steering Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity.
2. Researching K-12 diversity, equity and inclusivity curriculum to adopt to be taught K-12. This includes collaborating with Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet, of First 5 Napa and the Rainbow Action Network.
3. Creating a frequently asked questions sheet about LGBTQ+ related questions.
4. Collaborating with Ian Stanley Posadas at LGBTQ Connection to provide teacher and parent training.
Our group is also collaborating with LGBTQ Connection’s Youth Leaders.
Nancy Nord Kanagy
Teacher and NVLA Equity and Inclusivity Council member