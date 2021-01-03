Such a year for growth in the area of equity

This has been such a year for growth in the area of equity and the fact that NVUSD now allows teachers to fly the rainbow flag is huge.

After George Floyd’s death, I thought what can I do to help make this world more equitable and what came to mind was being able to fly the rainbow flag to promote LGBTQ+ rights. When I asked my principal last spring if this was a possibility, she said that at the elementary level, the district didn’t have a clear yes on this issue.

I spoke with other teachers at NVLA and they too had been asking to fly the rainbow flag with no luck. One teacher even said, “Maybe I had better quit and find a place where the LGBTQ+ community is respected and honored.”

This was a big wake up call for me. This teacher was an excellent teacher and thinking about leaving and it made my heart sad. If he/she/they were feeling so disenfranchised, what were other students and staff feeling? And what could I do?

I started the NVLA Equity and Inclusivity Council. While I was doing this, the NVUSD school board, in June, was putting into place a new diversity, equity and inclusivity document. There have been many positive changes and the work is still ongoing.