In a recent tussle between the White House and CNN, the losers are the American people, the free press and truth.
In a press conference, Jim Acosta pushed the president to explain whether the move of U.S. troops to the southern border during midterm elections was a political attempt to raise fear with American voters. A caravan of Central American “invaders” appeared to offer no real threat to the U.S. in a Pentagon assessment.
President Trump refused to answer the question even as Acosta persisted and then signaled a young female staffer to take the microphone away from him. Acosta at first refused to give up the mic until he had an answer. He said ”Excuse me” to the young intern and persisted to hold the mic until he had an answer.
It was obvious the president was not going to answer the question, so Acosta relinquished the microphone to the staffer. The president later suspended Acosta’s White House press credentials. Acosta works for CNN, which the president has constantly attacked as “fake” news. This president prefers softball questions from Fox News rather than answer tough questions from the real press.
But here is where it gets interesting. After suspending Acosta’s White House press credentials, press secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders posted a doctored video that makes it appear Acosta “aggressively” laid his hand on the staffer; he didn’t. We know this because there were other video cameras running during the press conference from different angles that show no such thing happened.
The doctored version even removed Acosta’s ”Excuse me.” The source for the video was InfoWars, the extreme far-right conspiracy website run by Alex Jones. It panders to those who like to blame easy targets and are incapable of doing real research on their own.
InfoWars are the same people who claimed the U.S. government created the 9/11 attacks, Barack Obama was born in Kenya and not a U.S. citizen, the Sandy Hook school massacre never happened, condensation trails (chemtrails) from high-flying aircraft are biological mind control agents being dumped on our population, the claim that millions voted illegally in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, students at Stoneman Douglas High School were paid crisis actors, Chobani yogurt (whose owner is an immigrant from Turkey) was spreading disease and hiring migrant rapists (actually he has created over 7,000 jobs for American workers), and hardly last - Pizzagate, where Hillary Clinton was running a pedophilia ring out of Ping Pong Pizza in Washington, D.C. for members of the Democratic Party.
All quite laughable until not very bright, gullible and hate-filled followers began making death threats against the parents of murdered children, Hillary Clinton, the owner of Ping Pong Pizza and many others.
InfoWars and Alex Jones have now been forced to remove contentious material or been suspended or banned from various social media websites, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Apple. Long overdue.
So the “honorable” press secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders who has consistently supported this president, and like him, has attacked the real press with the same baseless lies of “fake” news has shown the public that she is completely comfortable promoting lies and doctored videos to push the president’s agenda. Back in 2017, InfoWars received a White House press pass and in 2018 CNN has been booted out.
Your nation’s democracy requires a free press to inform the public of the misuse of political power; it is being replaced with an authoritarian propaganda machine like that of the former Soviet Union and currently Putin’s Russia.
How embarrassing it is to watch a U.S. president grovel to a former Russian KGB agent. I suspect our founding fathers are twisting in their graves.
Ron Rogers
Napa