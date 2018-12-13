I understand the increasing concern about the safety of the Pope Street bridge in St. Helena. It has been many a time I've had to wait for some wide vehicle coming in the other direction to finish crossing before proceeding. Many people still do not understand how narrow the bridge is.
I also know that the city of St. Helena struggled with increasing the safety of the Pope Street bridge and helping increase the overall safety of the community, given that fire trucks barely fit even when taking up both lanes. I also understand why people didn't want the bridge to be tampered with, since it rightly is one of the few remaining historic structures in Napa County.
My suggestion is that the city of St. Helena should take a page from the creative public works bureaucrats in Solano County. They were facing the same problem with a historic, nearly century-old concrete bridge on Suisun Valley Road over a tributary of Suisun Creek. Originally, the plans were to demolish the old bridge and replacing it with a modern 40-foot wide structure meeting modern standards. But they changed their minds.
Instead, Solano County constructed a new one-lane, 20-foot wide bridge for northbound traffic, and preserved the old bridge for southbound bridge. In this way, Solano preserved a historic structure that was wide enough for regular traffic lanes and a bike lane as well.
To solve the current Pope Street bridge problem, St. Helena should build a modern westbound bridge just to the north of the existing structure with enough room for pedestrians, bicycles and a standard 12-foot lane. This bridge should, of course, be built to 21st century standards, but also include stone facing matching the current bridge. This would allow the current structure to be rehabilitated, and also provide greatly improved safety and mobility to not only drivers, but also pedestrians and bicyclists--and improved circulation for emergency vehicles.
A pair of Pope Street bridges also would allow permanent conversion of the currently closed Pratt Avenue bridge to use by pedestrians and bicycles only. At the same time, the intersection of Pope Street and Silverado Trail should be signalized or converted to a traffic circle to dramatically improve traffic safety at that location.
Michael Setty
Napa