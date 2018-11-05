Thank you, Napa Valley Register, for printing my article “Suicide Survivor’s Day is Nov. 17” (Nov. 1). Survivors Day is always the Saturday before Thanksgiving. The International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event’s location has been changed to: Solano County Mental Health 2101 Courage Drive Multipurpose Room Fairfield.
It is Nov. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For questions you can call Lori Espinosa at (707) 631-1037 or email her at mystormyweather@comcast.net. Register online by Nov. 15 at afsp.org/survivor_day/fairfield-california. If you are unable to register on line call Lori for assistance.
If you choose to attend, you will be in a safe place surrounded by others who understand your situation. Those who are living in the aftermath of a suicide loss often have the same questions and conflicting emotions that so often accompany the loss of a family member or friend to suicide.
Denise Bleuel
Napa