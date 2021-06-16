Sun is rising on new season in Napa

The sun is rising on a new season in the city of Napa as we begin to work toward recovery from the pandemic and start a new Fiscal Year on July 1. It goes without saying that Fiscal Year 20- 21 was hard on everyone -- mentally, physically and financially -- and the entire nation is still trying to get our bearings and start to heal.

Throughout the pandemic, the city has been transparent about our financial situation and the solutions we were implementing to help us through the crisis. The city developed a budget webpage to answer any questions you may have had last spring when we realized the full financial impact the pandemic would have on our revenue. We continued to communicate through open letters, press releases, council updates and social media posts. In that spirit, Napa remains committed to being open and honest about the next fiscal year’s budget and how we are looking toward recovery.

After holding a Council Priority Workshop in February and a CIP and Operating Budget Workshop in April, the City Council adopted the FY 21/22 budget of $99.5 million on June 15. The adopted budget does not include potential increases from current labor negotiations. These costs will be added to the budget, once discussions are complete, and will be brought back to City Council for approval to add additional expense authority to the FY 21/22 budget.