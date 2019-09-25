{{featured_button_text}}

I would like to send out a huge 'thank you' to Supervisor Belia-Eugenia Ramos for initiating and getting a bird cannon ordinance passed in Napa County. I would like to acknowledge her for not only listening to her constituents, but following through and taking action. I understand the Right to Farm Act, and the misuse of cannons is not supporting or protecting agriculture.

This is my first summer in quite a few years that my family and pets (as well as the surrounding wildlife) have not heard constant propane cannon explosions all day and night. Although I still hear them in the morning, the blasting is not as constant as it used to be. I enjoy being outside again without feeling like I am in a war zone and my dog does not have to spend months cowering in his crate.

I will be forever grateful to Supervisor Ramos for her leadership on this as well as other issues.

Theresa Heim

Napa

