Supervisors should be acting in our interests

“I feel like I’m taking crazy pills!” -- Zoolander (2001)

Did anyone notice that last week California had over 17 wildland fires burning throughout the state? Tens of thousands of acres on fire and we haven’t even gotten to the really critical time of the fire season. In fact, there are many people of the opinion that with global climate change we really are heading into a system of a year-round “fire season” in our arid state.

This brings me to the point of my letter. Twice in the last couple of months, the Napa Valley Register has reported on two different organizations that have offered to the county Board of Supervisors to fund the lion’s share of two different aerial firefighting systems.

The first offer came from a concerned citizen group called the Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture. They offered to “pony up” $1.5 million to lease two fire boss planes and train the pilots.

The second offer came from another concerned citizen, Mike Rogerson of Oakville, his company retrofits surplus military helicopters for different uses. He has offered to have two Sikorsky Blackhawk helicopters retrofitted at his expense to be able to fill and drop water on a wildfire. The cost of the retrofitting is estimated at over $3 million for the two helos.