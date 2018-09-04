Seniors worry about services. Many times I truly wonder if the Board of Supervisors has a clue how to help the people who actually live in their county, the folks who don't own wineries, second homes or grapevines.
Giving up control, or shall I say, influence on the Agency on Aging does have an affect on seniors in our county. When you look at the statistics, Solano County does have a larger population of seniors, and that age group is growing somewhat over Napa County.
The issue that affects seniors as they get older is isolation, which affects many things in their lives. Access to food, medical care, social activities, to mention a few major items. This is usually caused by the loss of transportation, either in the ability to drive a car or not able to use a taxi, take a bus etc.
The main thing that catches my attention, which should have been something our supervisors should of been concerned with: geo-isolation. Napa County has twice the amount of these types of seniors compared to Solano County. This is the underlying issue that controls all of these other aspects of living.
I am completely disappointed yet again with this governing body and their lack of attention to those who have lived in the county an many cases much longer than our current flash-in-the-pan with the wine industry. (We all know that the wine industry was re-instated after Prohibition, but the amount of influence in money was weak until the Mondavi revolution, which started in the late 1970s.)
It is the duty of all of us to take care of our seniors who in so many ways have sacrificed their lives to help our futures, whether it was by enduring the Great Depression, fighting in World War II or building the California we have grown up in and live in today.
Gary Woodruff
Napa