Over the years, I have followed the reports our supervisors have filed from their taxpayer-funded trips to the Wine Capitals of the World, all of which I have visited myself.
On their trip to Oporto, if the Supervisors failed to visit the adjoining Douro Valley where Port is made, they certainly overflew it for 10 solid minutes. Where once forests thrived are now vineyard-denuded mountains and valleys as far as the eye can see where an occasional tree stands as a commemorative sculpture.
Yet our Supervisors’ policy of replacing our forests with vineyards, wineries and visitor centers continues unabated.
In her new capacity as board chairperson Diane Dillon vouched to make climate change a priority. It remains to be seen how our carbon sequestering forests will fare under her leadership.
On their trip to Adelaide in South Australia, the Clair Valley and the adjoining Barossa, they must have noticed the scarcity of restaurants in the wine country outside the cities where fewer than a handful of wineries serve nominal food. Tourism is at a minimum, yet the wine business is healthy thanks to its export model. Driving around is a pleasure.
Supervisor Ramos commented that: “South Australia takes a proactive approach to agricultural biodiversity while Napa County tends to be more reactive.” Excellent observation but where is the policy when we know that restoring a degraded biodiversity is a lost cause?
In Rioja and the adjoining Ribera del Duero, the most prestigious wine regions in Spain, even the most coveted wineries have no restaurants. Supervisor Pedroza commented: “They were puzzled when they were told that Napa County does not allow restaurants and weddings at wineries.” Yes, they may have a wedding or two, but we all know that self-restraint needs no regulation, it is excess that does. Yet, we accommodate it.
As a result, one can drive from village to village, town to town at 40 miles per hour any time of the day. Exports, distribution, off-site direct sales - the difficult money - rather than the destructive easy money tourism is the model we continue to promote.
Following their most recent trip to Bordeaux, they must have realized that restaurants in the actual wine country are few and far between and food-serving wineries a rarity. This is in 284,000 acres, six times larger than the Napa Valley with 17 times the number of wineries, the overwhelming majority of which are and remain tiny. They average 33 acres per winery vs. 90, though even this number is deceptive because our small wineries are snapped up by conglomerates once the supervisors increase their size for the asking -- so elegantly legitimized them as “bringing their violations into compliance.” Yet, despite three times its winery density, driving around the Bordeaux wine country is a breeze.
If oblivious to this, the supervisors must have noticed the different approach to tourism. With rare exceptions, especially at the most coveted chateau, visits are by appointment only – no popping in, closed on weekends – most practically made through a highly structured small vehicle tour industry. Such reception results in a 60- to 90-minute personalized experience, which promotes long-term loyalty to the region and the brand.
Jean-Michel Cazes, owner of Lynch Bages winery and lifelong Bordeaux ambassador likes to say: “When you visit, I am not looking to sell you wine, I want to sell you Lynch Bages.” Compare that to our overcrowded tasting rooms where visitors “hit” one winery after another. Long- term thinking vs. short-term, measure vs. excess resulting in the internationally recognized disease, incurable once it has taken over its host: “Napafication.”
When on another visit, one supervisor visited the Canadian Oil Sands, he characterized them merely as “controversial.” This for what National Geographic has termed: “The most destructive oil operation in the world with toxic waste to fill 500,000 Olympic swimming pools.”
To their credit, the Canadians have instituted sophisticated carbon monitoring and sequestering devices. Yet, it took citizens’ lawsuits, not supervisor action, to compel Syar Industries to install more effective pollutant monitoring and capturing devices for its mining operation in Napa.
As helpful then-Ag Commissioner Whitmer’s relationship from such a trip was in fighting the European grapevine moth sooner than later, this was not policy. I am not advocating eliminating the program, the $17,500 cost is too small to argue about, but after visiting Spain, Oporto, Adelaide, Bordeaux or the Oil Sands and perhaps others in the future, there is much to learn to adopt or to avoid.
It is a shame to waste these valuable insights if they fail to affect policies at home.
Christine Tittel
Calistoga