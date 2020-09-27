Support a beloved institution

Recently, my Good Husband and I ventured forth in the dusk with a gnawing hunger and a wish for human companionship. The car knew the way to Taqueria Rosita and it had been altogether too long since we had enjoyed a restaurant meal.
Should we adhere to the strictest distancing rules and sit outside at a sidewalk table? No, we longed for the familiarity of inside where we and countless others have enjoyed a good meal for nearly 40 years. Opened the door, followed the posted sanitation instructions and were promptly greeted by Friendly Owner Fred.
Long story short, our meal was reliably, heartily delicious, the ambiance was inviting (fresh flowers on the tables and sports on TVs and artwork to gaze at if your attention to your companion momentarily wandered, and as always, the price was surprisingly reasonable for the New Napa where most other restaurants cost more than you would like to spend.
Something was very wrong, however. Although the takeout side of the restaurant was a beehive of activity, the dining room was completely empty. On a Saturday night. In Napa. During crush. What's wrong with you people? Don't you remember eagerly waiting in line outside in the rain to get into Taqueria Rosita in days gone by?
Get down there and enjoy yourselves again. Make Fred and his dedicated staff happy and have a great meal at an unbeatable price. Our planned 40th anniversary celebration in March was scrapped because of that which shall not be named (COVID-19 for all of you non-Harry Potter fans) and we were having such a good time at Taqueria Rosita that night that we pretended it was our anniversary. Now I don't feel cheated.
So get on your ponies and ride down to Main Street where locals and those people who are lucky enough to come to Napa have enjoyed a wonderful meal for generations. Taqueria Rosita is a treasured institution in our town, just like Buttercream Bakery. Please support and make yourselves happy again. This is a call to action. You will be glad you went.
Virginia Wright
Napa
