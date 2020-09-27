Support a beloved institution

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, my Good Husband and I ventured forth in the dusk with a gnawing hunger and a wish for human companionship. The car knew the way to Taqueria Rosita and it had been altogether too long since we had enjoyed a restaurant meal.

Should we adhere to the strictest distancing rules and sit outside at a sidewalk table? No, we longed for the familiarity of inside where we and countless others have enjoyed a good meal for nearly 40 years. Opened the door, followed the posted sanitation instructions and were promptly greeted by Friendly Owner Fred.

Long story short, our meal was reliably, heartily delicious, the ambiance was inviting (fresh flowers on the tables and sports on TVs and artwork to gaze at if your attention to your companion momentarily wandered, and as always, the price was surprisingly reasonable for the New Napa where most other restaurants cost more than you would like to spend.

Something was very wrong, however. Although the takeout side of the restaurant was a beehive of activity, the dining room was completely empty. On a Saturday night. In Napa. During crush. What's wrong with you people? Don't you remember eagerly waiting in line outside in the rain to get into Taqueria Rosita in days gone by?