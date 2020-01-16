Alfredo, we appreciate everything you have done for the citizens of the 4th District as our county of Napa Supervisor. Your achievements, accomplishments and leadership are extraordinary.
You did everything possible during our disastrous October 2017 wildfire to save our homes and ensure our safety. Since then, you have constantly followed up to assist homeowners who are rebuilding their homes and need your help to facilitate the County permit processing to rebuild.
In connection with the rebuilding process, you were instrumental to help create the Silverado Firewise Council last year to make our neighborhoods safer from disaster. Furthermore, you have been a leader in communicating with PG&E on our behalf as to their sudden power shutoffs so we could be better prepared.
Additionally, you have been a leader in our Bay Area Transit Authority, which is important to our Napa Valley traffic problems.
We support your many fine efforts to help us in the 4th District. We ask all the 4th District to vote for you in March because you are so dedicated to us.
Thanks again for your great service to us.
Conrad and Linda Hewitt
Napa