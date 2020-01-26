We are fortunate to have Dr. Amber Manfree as a candidate for District 4 Supervisor. As a fifth-generation Napan, she will bring many strengths to the Board of Supervisors.
She is bright, caring, capable, and a great listener. She knows the problems and as a good problem solver and experienced scientist will work to ensure long-term environmental and economic resilience. She realizes the need for economic diversity to help ensure our future while preserving our agricultural heritage. She is honest and not controlled by any special interests. I urge you to get to know her.
I'm sure you will agree that she will be a great addition to our Board of Supervisors. Please do all you can to help Amber Manfree get elected -- vote, tell your friends, contribute, get a sign.
You have free articles remaining.
We need her expertise.
Harris Nussbaum
Napa