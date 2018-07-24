This letter is in support of Amy Martenson who is seeking re-election to the Napa Valley College Board for the area in which I live— Area 2.
With over 20 years of experience in education in Napa County, Amy’s dedication to the youth in the community is evident, and her impact has been felt by thousands of students, of whom I am one. As one of Amy’s former history students at Vintage High School, I have personally been influenced by her as an educator.
Having spent time as a substitute teacher and in administrative roles in schools, I can attest to the challenges of keeping the interest of students in a classroom. You can stick to the book and teach very literally, risking losing the focus of your audience to a sea of words, or you can teach how Amy taught.
Amy took the words off the page and engaged the classroom, and related, when she could, what she was teaching to current and relevant issues. She also related U.S. history to the rest of the world and tied together past and current events. It was clear that she could get on the students’ level and really cared that we understood the significance of the subject.
Amy’s ability to communicate with and concern for students in the classroom easily translate into her being able to represent them as a member of the college board.
Napa Valley College has its own importance to me as it was part of my college experience on my way to, and while I was attending, the University of San Francisco. I feel strongly that Napa Valley College is an incredibly important part of our community as a path to higher education for those seeking it. For this reason, I am even more interested in the leadership of the college and confident that Amy is the right choice for this role.
I encourage other residents in Area 2 to vote for Amy Martenson for the Napa Valley College Board in November.
Tara Blum Clark
Napa