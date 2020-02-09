I moved to Napa from American Canyon and am very happy that I still live in District 5 with Supervisor Belia Ramos representing us.
Belia has demonstrated that she is a leader and is willing to address difficult issues. She is also incredibly hard-working, honest and humble.
Belia has respect for her constituents, unlike her competitor Mariam Aboudamous who showed up 45 minutes late to her own campaign kick-off and ignored my neighborhood’s “no solicitation” policy on a recent Saturday. It seems Mariam feels her time is more important than that of others, and that rules don’t apply to her, which is a dangerous combination for an elected official.
Belia Ramos works within the rules and does what is right for the community. Please vote for Supervisor Belia Ramos. We cannot lose such a valuable public official.
Barbara McCarthy
Napa
Editor's note: The Register asked Aboudamous about the issues raised by the author. She said a "transportation issue" made her late to the kick-off. She did not respond to a request for comment on the solicitation issue.