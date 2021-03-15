Support county island annexation in Napa

I’m responding to the seemingly never-ending myth pedaling and disinformation campaign regarding county island annexation, this time from Cindy Hood in her recent letter ("Speak up for staying out of Napa city limits," March 7).

First myth: the city is quickly trying to annex areas of the county surrounded by the city. In 2008, the city committed to start the annexation process and resolve the problems of inefficiencies and disenfranchisement of island residents. This is far from “quickly.” The city continues to drag its heels, saying island annexation would be on last February’s city council agenda and then on March’s, both of which have now come and gone.