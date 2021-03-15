Support county island annexation in Napa

I’m responding to the seemingly never-ending myth pedaling and disinformation campaign regarding county island annexation, this time from Cindy Hood in her recent letter ("Speak up for staying out of Napa city limits," March 7).
First myth: the city is quickly trying to annex areas of the county surrounded by the city. In 2008, the city committed to start the annexation process and resolve the problems of inefficiencies and disenfranchisement of island residents. This is far from “quickly.” The city continues to drag its heels, saying island annexation would be on last February’s city council agenda and then on March’s, both of which have now come and gone.
Second myth: annexation will increase the cost to island residents. Go to the Island Annexation webpage of Napa LAFCO, the local agency tasked with rooting out and resolving local government inefficiencies and inequities. It busts this myth and others. Residents will actually pay less in taxes and services after annexation. The city already provides critical services to these unincorporated areas: police, fire, and water, but does not collect any property tax or revenue based on the over two thousand additional residents that would be added to the city.
But more important than cost reduction for residents, improved efficiencies, less confusion with government service delivery, and more revenue to the city, the residents will finally have the right to vote in city elections; and, with city council members now elected by district, our vote would no longer be diluted in a city-wide election. Politicians might just have to pay attention to voters in these areas. End this redlining and voter suppression.
Don’t fall for the myths. Support county island annexation now.
Larry Alexander
Napa
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS