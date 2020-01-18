I could not be more proud and excited to support my friend Doris Gentry’s campaign for mayor.
The fact is if you’ve lived in Napa for any length of time you probably already know Doris. You may know her from the 4th of July parade or from the annual chocolate and wine event she puts on to raise funds for the Napa County foster parent association.
Perhaps you know one of the 200 teen boys she has fostered in her home, or you may know her from the city council where if you’ve ever reached out to her you know that no problem or question is to big or to small to warrant her attention.
Doris is a thoughtful leader who takes the time to hear from all sides involved before making a decision. I have had the privilege to work with Doris on her campaigns as well as at various community events for years now and I can tell you that no one works harder for our community then Doris.
In closing, if you want an active community member who gets things done and truly cares about the whole Napa community then Doris is your choice for mayor in 2020.
Riley Gilbert
Napa