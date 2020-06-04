Support Doris Gentry for mayor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As an SEIU 1021 member, I have known Doris Gentry for 20 years. Her character is stellar, and her commitment is strong.

Doris is a fellow SEIU member at Napa Valley College who cares about employees and has worked to advance employee excellence.

Napa is a world-class destination and has wonderful city employees who do the hard work of keeping our city relevant, clean, vibrant and safe.

Gentry would always respect staff and approaches all with integrity. I am proud to endorse Doris Gentry for Napa mayor; she will listen to all employees.

Karen Smith

Napa