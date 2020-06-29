Support Doris Gentry for Napa mayor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The mayor and city council are supposed to be non-partisan.

Napa needs a mayor who is willing to reach across the aisle regardless of political party and work with everyone in our community.

I’ve known Vice Mayor Doris Gentry for roughly 30 years. I’ve been really impressed watching her meet and work with all kinds of different people with different views and opinions during her term on the city council. Not only is she listening to everyone, she also delivers and gets things done for them.

I’m proud to support her campaign for Napa mayor. I truly believe she has the required integrity and will continue to work hard with everyone to guide our community out of the pandemic.

Greg Chan

Napa