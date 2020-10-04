I support Eve Ryser for the Napa Valley Unified School Board.

I have known Eve for many years and have been impressed with her strong sense of fairness and justice, her empathy and compassion, and her intelligence. Her ability to be an active listener may be her greatest asset that she brings to this role.

Her working life has been dedicated to education and she has worked in areas with great social and economic diversity. She relates well to people of all ages and backgrounds.

Eve has the experience, the personality, and the character to be a great addition to our school board. Please vote for her.

Dr. Kathleen Healey

Napa