The article "Workshop inspires Napa Valley youth to advocate for youth financial education" (Jan. 10) focused my attention on the importance of financial education and the long-term impact on our youth, particularly our low socioeconomic youth.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reports 1 in 5 youth lack basic financially literacy skills that could set them up for financial success as they move into adulthood. Research has shown financial literacy skills support an individual’s ability to budget, save, build credit and make sound financial decisions.
Our low socioeconomic youth could benefit tremendously from these financial education programs by gaining crucial skills to help break the cycle of poverty and put them on a path towards financial self-sufficiency.
I grew up in a low socioeconomic background and personally benefited from financial education classes as an adolescent. I gained crucial skills leading me to make sound financial decisions and become financially self-sufficient as an adult.
Now, as a Master of Social Work graduate student, I feel morally obligated to advocate for these programs and urge the community to support such efforts, particularly for our most vulnerable youth. Our youth are our future and we must invest in them to help build a healthier, stronger and more vibrant community.
Maria Ruiz
American Canyon