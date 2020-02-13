I am a resident in Belia Ramos' supervisorial district and a senior citizen. I take pride in how Belia has become an intelligent, caring human being. Certainly her strong family values of faith, hard work and community service are indicative of who she is. Her mother was one of our early volunteers at Clinica Ole, when Belia was a young girl of two.
When I faced the trauma of evacuating during the horrendous wildfire of October 2017, I could not believe the fear and terror that came over me. From a safe place in San Francisco, I saw and heard Belia on television speaking not only in English but also in Spanish to all of us, demonstrating leadership and compassion. She realized how important it was to advocate for, respect and reach the Spanish-speaking community in an immediate way regarding the fires.
Hearing her speak on television as an elected Napa official and using bilingual skills was unheard of before. I believe that as climate change grows in severity and our community increases in diversity, sensitivity to accurate and timely communication with all citizens will continue to be crucial.
Belia took the leadership in seeing that a higher level of cultural competence was achieved in the county's communication to its citizens. Spanish Nixle messages are not dependent anymore on the often unreliable Google translations that were previously used. She continues to recognize, advocate for and value the importance of diversity.
I admire Belia for her commitment to serving all constituents in her district. She is a single mom who is an advocate and compassionate leader. Please join me in supporting Belia's re-election. Adelante mujer. Si se puede. Go Belia
Hope Lugo
Napa