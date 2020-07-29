× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is my pleasure to write this letter of enthusiastic support for Eve Ryser for Napa Valley Unified School District School Board Area 4.

Eve is an informed and involved parent, educator, and community member. As my friend and former colleague and teaching partner, I know that Eve’s intelligence, commitment, experience, passion, and expressiveness will enable her to be an effective and valuable elected member of the Napa Valley Unified School District School Board for Area 4.

Eve will bring multiple and valuable perspectives to the table. She and her husband have 2 daughters who are students at Napa High, where she has been a member of the Superintendent’s Advisory Committee for the past two years. She is also aware and involved in our broader community – from attending informative meetings about local politics to ensuring safety for our families.

Eve has 20 years of experience as an educator – both as a teacher in Bay Area schools from San Carlos to Vallejo, and as a collaborative curriculum developer at UC Berkeley. As my teaching partner in Vallejo, Eve was skilled and gifted in providing a rigorous and supportive learning environment for our culturally and linguistically diverse students.