It is my pleasure to write this letter of enthusiastic support for Eve Ryser for Napa Valley Unified School District School Board Area 4.
Eve is an informed and involved parent, educator, and community member. As my friend and former colleague and teaching partner, I know that Eve’s intelligence, commitment, experience, passion, and expressiveness will enable her to be an effective and valuable elected member of the Napa Valley Unified School District School Board for Area 4.
Eve will bring multiple and valuable perspectives to the table. She and her husband have 2 daughters who are students at Napa High, where she has been a member of the Superintendent’s Advisory Committee for the past two years. She is also aware and involved in our broader community – from attending informative meetings about local politics to ensuring safety for our families.
Eve has 20 years of experience as an educator – both as a teacher in Bay Area schools from San Carlos to Vallejo, and as a collaborative curriculum developer at UC Berkeley. As my teaching partner in Vallejo, Eve was skilled and gifted in providing a rigorous and supportive learning environment for our culturally and linguistically diverse students.
She fostered trusting relationships with students and provided school-wide leadership in effective strategies and curriculum for English Language Learners at our elementary school site. Eve is aware of the many challenges that our students, families, and schools face and has always striven to problem solve and rely upon best practices to guide students to achievement and success.
Having known Eve as a friend and fellow teacher for the past 20 years, I know that Eve is an excellent listener and collaborator. She strives to understand and consider all viewpoints, and thoughtfully engages in conversations about issues.
Napa is fortunate to have a School Board candidate of Eve’s caliber, and I wholeheartedly encourage Napa Area 4 residents to elect Eve Ryser on Nov. 3.
Catherine Green
Napa
