Support for sexual assault victims continues despite pandemic

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office is among the essential workers in the community partnering with the Courage Center, the county’s Child Advocacy Center (CAC) to protect the younger residents of the county. The District Attorney’s Office has been open during the duration of the pandemic and throughout the shelter-in-place orders. The District Attorney’s Office remains committed to providing support and services to survivors of sexual abuse, especially during these trying times, and to prosecuting the perpetrators of these serious crimes to the fullest extent of the law.

The District Attorney’s Office also has our own division of experienced victim-witness advocates who are available to assist victims of child abuse, and provide further resources as well. They can be reached at (707) 299-1414.

For over a decade, the Courage Center has discreetly met with children and their families who have been subject to childhood sexual assault, physical assault, neglect and have been witness to domestic violence. As the county’s CAC, the Courage Center works as a collective of professionals that range from victim advocates, child welfare services, nurse examiners, deputy district attorneys, mental health professionals and law enforcement to protect the children in our community.