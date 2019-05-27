As a voter concerned about the legality and safety of our 2020 election, I am asking Rep. Thompson to stand against the lawlessness and criminality of the GOP and demand that impeachment inquiries begin.
The time for radical and decisive action is here. We cannot wait for dozens of legal challenges to subpoenas to be litigated in Court, we must move aggressively to protect Democracy and the Rule of Law.
Please join with the other members of the house to relay to the Speaker that Democratic voters are ready for whatever consequences may come, but we want to fight, we want to be strong and supportive and we want impeachment.
Mary Boudreaux
Napa