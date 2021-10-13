Support increased education options

As we know, middle school can be a challenging time for kids, and there isn't a "one-size-fits-all" solution.

But it seems like our school district is pushing us down that path.

When they decided to close River Middle School, the only middle school with a strong focus on social-emotional learning, project-based learning, and a long waiting list, they took away options for parents.

Since this happened, a group of community members have organized to create Mayacamas Charter Middle School.

People only do this because they feel like their educational needs are not being met. They have submitted a 150-plus page petition to the school district outlining their plans.

They have partnered with the New Tech Network. They have secured a central location (St. John's downtown).

They are motivated and organized.

They have a huge group of parents and elected officials supporting their efforts.

Every parent wants the best education possible for their children. And, the best education for all of the children in our community. That is why we should all support Mayacamas Charter Middle School.