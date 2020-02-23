Support Judge Langhorne for reelection

I am writing to express my strong support for the Hon. Judge Monique Langhorne as she seeks election to the Napa County Superior Court.

Her record on the Superior Court has been one of fairness and strong legal acumen. She’s an outstanding jurist with a long resume of experience serving our community for more than 12 years. Her appointment alone demonstrates her strong record, as that process includes a strict vetting process.

She’s been endorsed by a wide array of local leaders, including all the retired Napa County judges and our local law enforcement. Please join me in voting for Judge Langhorne in the upcoming March 3 election.

Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05)

St. Helena

