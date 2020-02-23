Support Judge Langhorne for reelection

I am writing to express my strong support for the Hon. Judge Monique Langhorne as she seeks election to the Napa County Superior Court.

Her record on the Superior Court has been one of fairness and strong legal acumen. She’s an outstanding jurist with a long resume of experience serving our community for more than 12 years. Her appointment alone demonstrates her strong record, as that process includes a strict vetting process.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She’s been endorsed by a wide array of local leaders, including all the retired Napa County judges and our local law enforcement. Please join me in voting for Judge Langhorne in the upcoming March 3 election.

Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05)

St. Helena

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0