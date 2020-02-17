I don't write letters to the editor frequently. In the late '80s, when I was involved in several campaigns, I wrote often.
However, recently I had the privilege to speak with Judge Monique Langhorne in person. She took time out of her busy schedule to join a small group of us for dinner, along with retired Judge Ray Guadagni.
Not only does she have my vote, but she also has my admiration for her 24 years of public service. Her compassion for the law shows in her commitment to the community of Napa and furthermore her dedication to our youth.
Someone who sets her eyes on a goal at the age of five; achieves it by attending UC Berkeley for undergraduate studies as well as law school; and begins her legal career by filing papers is someone I would like hearing a trial.
Not only that, our judges are no longer divided by Municipal and Superior Courts. They serve in every capacity from Family to Criminal Court. Judge Langhorne is experienced in every aspect of the law.
Please vote for her on March 3.
Ellie Hubbard
Napa