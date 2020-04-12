× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On behalf of the small and locally owned businesses in Napa, we are seeking the recognition of and need to hire locals first and support locally owned businesses. We are open for business. We are faced with an economic upheaval that threatens our local economy because of the steps being taken to curb the impact of the coronavirus. We do not know the full impact of this emergency, yet we are seeing the financial costs in our community.

The service industry is one of the main economic engines in Napa. Work is disappearing, postponed and the costs of layoffs are being felt in our homes. The downstream impact is palpable and having significant impact.

We encourage government, businesses, wineries, hotels and industries to hire local contractors and support local businesses at this time and as a fundamental policy. You are doing a great service to your community when you hire a local caterer, musician, photographer, florist, gardener, farmer or one of the hundreds depending on that second or third job to keep the bills paid.