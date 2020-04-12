On behalf of the small and locally owned businesses in Napa, we are seeking the recognition of and need to hire locals first and support locally owned businesses. We are open for business. We are faced with an economic upheaval that threatens our local economy because of the steps being taken to curb the impact of the coronavirus. We do not know the full impact of this emergency, yet we are seeing the financial costs in our community.
The service industry is one of the main economic engines in Napa. Work is disappearing, postponed and the costs of layoffs are being felt in our homes. The downstream impact is palpable and having significant impact.
We encourage government, businesses, wineries, hotels and industries to hire local contractors and support local businesses at this time and as a fundamental policy. You are doing a great service to your community when you hire a local caterer, musician, photographer, florist, gardener, farmer or one of the hundreds depending on that second or third job to keep the bills paid.
Independent contractors don’t get sick leave. When they lose jobs, the bills still come. Their children still get sick. Who will take care of the children when they are home from school? Payroll tax credits that are proposed by the federal government are meaningless for independent contractors. Support the Napa community by hiring locals.
We do not know the full economic impact. Some may have only so much resilience. The impact goes beyond the local business. Families are stressed. Community medical and welfare services are stretched beyond their capacities. We must care for our elderly population. This is the time they need our attention and support.
Remember the needs and help support our local nonprofits that are providing essential mental health and housing services to those who are struggling in our community.
We encourage all to be kind and patient with those in your community and with our guests who are coming into Napa. We will recover and thrive again.
Here’s to resilience. Here’s to supporting your neighbors and your local businesses that we may weather this challenge as we have weathered so many before. We can do this.
Lowell Downey, David Aten, Nanette Humer and Janna Waldinger
Napa
