Support Napa entrepreneurs

First Street Napa shopping is about to get way more fun. I celebrate and applaud the small business entrepreneurship of the following ladies, most of whom I have known and worked with for 20 plus years:
Deborah Indelicato owner of C'est La Paire, Kris and Taylor Ruffino of Tay & Grace, Haley Shackford of Habituate Lifestyle, Chelsea Cortese of ielle and Susan Melendez of The Bennington.
Some shops have already opened, or will in the coming weeks and I would like Todd Zapolski to know that these ladies are very special, talented retailers. They are all locals and so brave to open in these challenging times but I know they will be successful and would love your support.
Jan Lee Fechter
Napa
