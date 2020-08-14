You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Support Napa entrepreneurs

Support Napa entrepreneurs

{{featured_button_text}}

First Street Napa shopping is about to get way more fun. I celebrate and applaud the small business entrepreneurship of the following ladies, most of whom I have known and worked with for 20 plus years:

Deborah Indelicato owner of C'est La Paire, Kris and Taylor Ruffino of Tay & Grace, Haley Shackford of Habituate Lifestyle, Chelsea Cortese of ielle and Susan Melendez of The Bennington.

Some shops have already opened, or will in the coming weeks and I would like Todd Zapolski to know that these ladies are very special, talented retailers. They are all locals and so brave to open in these challenging times but I know they will be successful and would love your support.

Jan Lee Fechter

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News