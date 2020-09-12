Support our farmers in tough times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although it was the right decision in terms of health and safety, cancelling the Napa Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 12, is more than just an inconvenience. It is a devastating financial loss for our farmers.

Our small family farms can make up to 3% of their yearly income at one peak summer season market, like Saturday should have been if our beloved state weren’t on fire.

Friday morning, the air quality forecast changed from yellow to purple in a matter of hours. By the time we made the decision to cancel, our farmers had already harvested. Most of them have nowhere else to sell their precious cargo.

Our farmers have been working in unhealthy conditions and putting their lungs at risk all week to meet their commitment to our market and to you, our customers.

Here’s how you can help:

1) Shop at our Tuesday, Sept. 15 market even if you work. There is no line and I promise you can make a quick trip.

2) If you can’t shop Tuesday, definitely shop with us this Saturday, Sept. 19 and, if you can, buy what you would have in two trips.