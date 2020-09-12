Support our farmers in tough times

Although it was the right decision in terms of health and safety, cancelling the Napa Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 12, is more than just an inconvenience. It is a devastating financial loss for our farmers.
Our small family farms can make up to 3% of their yearly income at one peak summer season market, like Saturday should have been if our beloved state weren’t on fire.
Friday morning, the air quality forecast changed from yellow to purple in a matter of hours. By the time we made the decision to cancel, our farmers had already harvested. Most of them have nowhere else to sell their precious cargo.
Our farmers have been working in unhealthy conditions and putting their lungs at risk all week to meet their commitment to our market and to you, our customers.
Here’s how you can help:
1) Shop at our Tuesday, Sept. 15 market even if you work. There is no line and I promise you can make a quick trip.
2) If you can’t shop Tuesday, definitely shop with us this Saturday, Sept. 19 and, if you can, buy what you would have in two trips.
3) Understand that climate change is real, and our farmers are not only on the front lines of this in terms of putting their health and livelihood at risk, their sustainable agricultural practices are what we need to combat further environmental degradation.
In order to thrive, they count on you making the conscious choice to shop at your local farmers market.
This year, our farmers and small business vendors have already experienced so many disruptions and hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The only way we will survive is through ongoing and dedicated support from our community.
Cara Mae Wooledge
Market Manager
Napa Farmers Market
