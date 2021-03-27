Support reuse and recycling of medical equipment

On Sunday morning, my 36-year-old son was out walking his dog. In a crosswalk, he was struck by a car. He sustained numerous injuries, broken bones and was hospitalized 24 hours before being sent home. In substantial pain and traumatized, he was wheeled out the front door of the hospital with a prescription and orders to follow up with his doctor.
Unable to walk, he needed a wheelchair, hospital bed, walker and shower chair. He also needed a referral to home health services so he could manage this incredible pain while healing at home. The hospital discharge did not include information on any of this.
Luckily, we have a medical reuse and recycling system in place here in Napa County. While it's no longer on my front porch, it is open and accessible to the public at 1100 Trancas St., Suite 105. On Monday, I was able to get what I needed for my son to be safely cared for at home. I also walked over to his primary physician and asked for a referral for home health care. Today, Share the Care is also delivering a hospital bed.
On April 6, AB 98 by Assemblyman Jim Frazier, D-Fairfield, is going to be heard by the Committee on Aging and Long Term Care. This bill is specifically asking the State Legislature to approve and fund a three-year pilot project for Napa, Solano and Contra Costa counties for the reuse and recycling of medical equipment. Like myself, I know there are hundreds of people in Napa County who have benefited from the Share the Care project. Please write a letter or send an email of support for this bill, AB 98 to: charles.dulac@asm.ca.gov or, Assemblyman Jim Frazier, State Capitol Room 3091, Sacramento, CA 95814.
Our health care system operates on insurance approvals and mandates. It takes days/weeks for people to get approvals for items they need — time which only causes undue suffering and unnecessary pain.
I am writing this three days after the accident. We are still trying to get his pain under control and things sorted out for his healing at home. But, having an immediate service, like Share the Care, available in our community is a lifesaver. While I have retired from Share the Care, I am grateful it has continued in capable hands and with good people at its helm.
Let's all make sure that it can be adequately funded and expanded to serve others in our community and in surrounding counties. It is a very good thing.
Yvonne Baginski, Senior Senator
California Senior Legislature
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS