Support reuse and recycling of medical equipment

On Sunday morning, my 36-year-old son was out walking his dog. In a crosswalk, he was struck by a car. He sustained numerous injuries, broken bones and was hospitalized 24 hours before being sent home. In substantial pain and traumatized, he was wheeled out the front door of the hospital with a prescription and orders to follow up with his doctor.

Unable to walk, he needed a wheelchair, hospital bed, walker and shower chair. He also needed a referral to home health services so he could manage this incredible pain while healing at home. The hospital discharge did not include information on any of this.

Luckily, we have a medical reuse and recycling system in place here in Napa County. While it's no longer on my front porch, it is open and accessible to the public at 1100 Trancas St., Suite 105. On Monday, I was able to get what I needed for my son to be safely cared for at home. I also walked over to his primary physician and asked for a referral for home health care. Today, Share the Care is also delivering a hospital bed.