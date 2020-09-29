Support Sedgley, Painter and Narvaez in Napa's election

To all of the candidates who are running for office in Napa this November — thank you for your commitment to our community and your willingness to roll up your sleeves to do the (sometimes extraordinarily hard) work.
With two council members giving up their seats to run for mayor, we are guaranteed to have a new mayor and two new council members come November. With everything that’s happening right now in Napa and the world, I am sincerely concerned about our path forward.
In 2016, I ran against both Council members Sedgley and Gentry. When you run against someone in an election, you learn a lot about that person. I also have the opportunity of serving on the council with these candidates.
With this knowledge and experience, I can tell you that Scott is thoughtful, cares deeply about the community we live in, and works tremendously hard. He and I often challenge each other’s positions while discussing agenda items in meetings and I can’t tell you how much of a benefit it is for all of us to be able to have meaningful dialogue about the issues that affect Napa. I respect and admire his consideration and willingness to do the work and get into the issues.
In comparing these two candidates, I believe the Register Editorial Board was correct in that the choice is clear ("The choice for Napa mayor," Sept. 13). Any other choice jeopardizes the stability and progress of our city. Napa deserves Scott’s steady hand.
As we tackle the many challenges we face as a community, the need for balance, experience, and a creative vision for our future is clear. That is why I am encouraging my friends in District 2 to vote for Beth Painter. Beth is a solid leader who is inclusive, innovative, and protective of our limited resources. She brings a thoughtful approach and decades of experience building community.
I have also had the pleasure of running for office against Bernie Narvaez, and he is a delightful person, committed member of the business community, and awesome dad to two precious girls. He and his family are dedicated to serving our community, and District 4 would be well served with Bernie at the helm. Personally, I would very much appreciate not being the only young person on the council. The young leaders of our community deserve a seat at the table and a say in our future.
The future of Napa is bright. Please join me in voting for those individuals who are best suited to help build a community that prioritizes our residents to create a sustainable community and economy, and a community where we respect and take care of each other.
Mary Luros
Napa
