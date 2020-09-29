Support Sedgley, Painter and Narvaez in Napa's election

To all of the candidates who are running for office in Napa this November — thank you for your commitment to our community and your willingness to roll up your sleeves to do the (sometimes extraordinarily hard) work.

With two council members giving up their seats to run for mayor, we are guaranteed to have a new mayor and two new council members come November. With everything that’s happening right now in Napa and the world, I am sincerely concerned about our path forward.

In 2016, I ran against both Council members Sedgley and Gentry. When you run against someone in an election, you learn a lot about that person. I also have the opportunity of serving on the council with these candidates.

With this knowledge and experience, I can tell you that Scott is thoughtful, cares deeply about the community we live in, and works tremendously hard. He and I often challenge each other’s positions while discussing agenda items in meetings and I can’t tell you how much of a benefit it is for all of us to be able to have meaningful dialogue about the issues that affect Napa. I respect and admire his consideration and willingness to do the work and get into the issues.