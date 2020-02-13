I got my ballot recently and was surprised to see Cecilia Aguiar-Curry being challenged.
I did a little research on the other Democrat, whose name is Sophia Racke, and she is simply a wonderful young lady. She and her team are a group of college students taking on the big money establishment.
I've appreciated some things that Aguiar-Curry has done, but young people running for office makes my heart swell with joy. Sophia is like a breath of fresh air and exactly what we need, in every contest on the ballot, all across the country.
Her internet presence seems pretty new, but she's got some wonderful positions on preventing elder abuse and sustainable water management.
I hope plenty of folks giver her their vote and their support. I know I did.
Everyone had to start somewhere. If we keep voting for incumbents based only on experience, we never get anyone new. Her website is sophiaracke.org.
Jason Kishineff
American Canyon